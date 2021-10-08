DJ Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM): Focused on pillars of growth

Edison Investment Research Limited Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM): Focused on pillars of growth 08-Oct-2021 / 10:18 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 8 October 2021

Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM): Focused on pillars of growth

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has made steady progress in its ongoing transition into an R&D-driven, speciality pharma company with commercially available assets. The in-licensing of Cantrixil from Kazia Therapeutics in March is the first of its 'string of pearls' strategy to bolster the pipeline. Oasmia now has three oncology assets under its belt. Partner Elevar Therapeutics now expects to initiate the additional trials required by the FDA to enable the NDA submission for Apealea (Cremophor-free paclitaxel) in ovarian cancer in 2022 (we forecast US launch in 2025). Over the next 12 months, we expect divestment of the animal health business, further in-licensing deals and optimisation of its platform technologies, which represent value drivers beyond Apealea. Our revised valuation is SEK2.89bn or SEK6.45/ share.

Our updated valuation is SEK2.89bn or SEK6.45/share versus SEK2.84bn or SEK6.34/share previously. Our valuation includes net cash of SEK176.3m plus rNPVs for Apealea (ovarian cancer), Cantrixil (ovarian cancer), docetaxel micellar (prostate cancer) and an indicative value for the animal health business. We do not include the XR-17 platform or other cancer indications in our valuation. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1239463 08-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)