Focus Financial Partners: Harrison, McCarthy To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Tax Planning and Preparation Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Harrison, McCarthy & Co., L.L.C. ("Harrison, McCarthy"), a Millburn, NJ based firm specializing in tax planning and preparation services, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Harrison, McCarthy was founded in 2001 by Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy to provide dedicated tax planning and preparation services to high-net-worth individuals, with a specific expertise in servicing physicians and medical practices. Harrison, McCarthy's capabilities will further enhance Colony's tax preparation and planning services. Colony will provide Harrison, McCarthy's clients with a suite of wealth advisory and investment management services, as well as dedicated support on technology, operations and compliance. Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy will each serve as Principal and Managing Director, Tax Services.

"The talented team at Harrison, McCarthy will immediately strengthen and broaden our tax advisory and preparation capabilities, which continue to be key elements of providing holistic wealth management services," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "Over the years, Harrison, McCarthy has become known for the quality of its highly personalized client service. Their expertise will be valued by the growing roster of multifamily office and high-net-worth individuals and families we serve in the NY metro area."

"We are very pleased that the Harrison, McCarthy team will be joining Colony in our 20th merger and 29th transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Harrison, McCarthy expands Colony's capabilities in a critical area of managing wealth for clients. This transaction further reinforces the benefits to our partner firms of our strong M&A expertise and extensive network of relationships in the industry. This is another important strategic merger for Colony. and continues to enhance their ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC is an independent, fee-only wealth, tax, and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

