08.10.2021 / 20:04

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: VARTA AG Street: VARTA-Platz 1 Postal code: 73479 City: Ellwangen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Oct 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.08 % 5.11 % 5.19 % 40421686 Previous notification 0.07 % 4.91 % 4.98 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0TGJ55 0 31946 0 % 0.08 % Total 31946 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right To Recall Open 465602 1.15 % Right Of Use 60564 0.15 % Call Option 17.12.2021 4000 0.01 % Call Warrant 02.10.2024 31902 0.08 % Swap 02.10.2024 45525 0.11 % Total 607593 1.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 361970 0.90 % Swap 24.09.2031 Cash 994645 2.46 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 61090 0.15 % Put Option 18.03.2022 Physical 40000 0.10 % Call Option 29.10.2021 Cash 616 0.002 % Total 1458320 3.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

08 Oct 2021



