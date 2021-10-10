San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2021) - This NFT project is set to transform the face of the crypto industry for the better. The Red Panda Squad is a group of fluffy red pandas who live on Solana and were created by a well-known and talented artist. They hope to fund $100,000 for endangered red pandas while also establishing the Red Panda DAO, a primary center in the Solana ecosystem for mutual investment, project incubation, and Red Panda RPG game organization. The collection featured a total of 10,000 algorithmically generated, one-of-a-kind red panda NFTs which sold out in under 11 minutes.

Red Panda Squad



Red Pandas are intelligent animals that live safely away from humans in the bamboo jungles of the Himalayan and Heng-Duan Mountains. As there are only about 10,000 red pandas left in the world today, RPS has taken it upon itself to bring 10,000 of these fluffy critters into the crypto arena for everyone to adopt. They aim to donate $100,000 to animal charity organizations that help endangered species like red pandas. They are contributing $10 for every Red Panda that is minted for adoption. The Red Panda Squad project concludes with the construction of the Red Panda Squad Game, which will add value to the Solana blockchain (RPSG.) Holders of the Red Panda NFT will be able to play and earn in the metaverse. Each NFT will obtain access to RPSG, where they will be able to explore the planet of Solana with their Red Panda.

If you want to adopt a Red Panda, you can do so straight from the Red Panda Squad website www.redpandasquad.com using the Solana blockchain.

