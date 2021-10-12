Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion"), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The offering consists of 15,322,660 shares of Class A common stock offered by Enfusion and 3,427,340 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain of Enfusion's existing stockholders. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from Enfusion and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of their Class A common stock. Enfusion intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ENFN."

Enfusion intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to purchase equity interests in its operating subsidiary Enfusion Ltd. LLC from certain of Enfusion's pre-IPO equity holders and to purchase newly-issued equity interests in Enfusion Ltd. LLC. In turn, Enfusion Ltd. LLC intends to apply the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Enfusion to repay indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the IPO and the other organizational transactions contemplated thereby and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Piper Sandler Co., Stifel, Nicolaus Company, Incorporated and William Blair Company, L.L.C. acting as additional bookrunners, and Loop Capital Markets acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005588/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Prosek Partners

pro-enfusion@prosek.com

Investor Relations:

ICR

Brian Murphy

brian.murphy@icrinc.com