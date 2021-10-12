Kovrr, a provider of cyber risk modeling and quantification for enterprises and (re)insurers, announced today that Philippe Vuilleumier, head of Group Security at Swisscom, joined Kovrr's CISO advisory board. Philippe will help develop corporate cyber risk quantification (CRQ) solutions, promote innovation, and seek new partnerships for Kovrr's enterprise cyber risk quantification solutions.

"Kovrr's cyber risk models provide its users a unique perspective on risk, and it is important that enterprises use the insights to understand their own direct risk exposure and the threats presented by third-party partners," said Philippe Vuilleumier. "I look forward to using my knowledge and industry connections to further Kovrr's success at a time where this solution is needed more than ever."

Philippe Vuilleumier has been with Swisscom for over 15 years and was named Head of Group Security in 2015. From 2008 until 2011, he was Head of Network IT Operations at Swisscom Switzerland before being appointed CEO of subsidiary Alphapay. Mr. Vuilleumier has also held executive roles at Zurich Insurance Group, Equant, and IBM. Philippe presently serves on the Board of Directors of Electrosuisse and is engaged in numerous organizations connected to physical security and cybersecurity.

"The Kovrr team is pleased to have Philippe Vuilleumier join our CISO advisory board and help us tackle a growing problem in enterprise security," stated Kovrr CEO Yakir Golan. "Cyber attacks are increasing, and businesses must have insight into all of their potential risks and be able to accurately assess the financial impact it poses on their business. Kovrr cyber risk quantification solutions provide CISOs and chief risk officers the key insights required to identify and mitigate their cyber risk financial exposure."

About Kovrr

Kovrr's cyber risk modeling platform delivers global enterprises and (re)insurers transparent data-driven insights into their cyber risk exposures. The Kovrr platform is designed to help chief risk officers, chief information security officers, underwriters, exposure managers, risk professionals and catastrophe modelers understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk by utilizing AI-powered risk models. For more information, please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005095/en/

