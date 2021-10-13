- (PLX AI) - Ponsse operating result in 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020, an upgrade of guidance from the company's previous language of "slightly higher."
- • The demand for Ponsse forest machines and the business situation of our customers have been at an excellent level throughout the year, the company said
- • The greatest challenges in our operations have been related to the availability of parts and components, Ponsse said
- • We have succeeded reasonably well in a very challenging situation, and our factory in Vieremä has been operating according to our production program, the company said
