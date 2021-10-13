Metrospaces, Inc.: Shokworks Acquires Significant Minority Equity Position in Metrospaces

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) has announced that Shokworks , the technology company owned by Metrospaces CTO Alejandro Laplana, has acquired a significant equity stake in the company.

The Shokworks stock acquisition is a part of a long-term strategy to align the technology-focused company builder with Metrospaces as it transforms its core focus to a leadership position in the proptech industry. The goal for this partnership includes further integration between the two companies in strategic areas such as marketing, finance and IT. Strategically, the step follows the placement of Laplana as CTO and his later addition to the Metrospaces' Board of Directors.

"We are very proud of the deal we've finalized with Shokworks," explains Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito. "Shokworks is not only a world-class IT developer, but more importantly they are a business accelerator, having been an integral part of the success of many high-profile companies. This places Metrospaces in the prestigious group of nearly thirty portfolio companies that Shokworks is working to develop."

The investment reflects the optimism that Laplana and his team feel when digging in deep to the Metrospaces financial statements and growth plan.

"It's been great to look under the hood at Metrospaces and to see what is possible with this amazing technological metamorphosis," notes Laplana. "We can't wait to roll up our sleeves and work to transform Metrospaces into America's leading proptech innovator."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

