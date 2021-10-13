The globally renowned journal acknowledges their Capital Markets Day and Investor Relations program

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, has received two awards in the Institutional Investor 2021 "All-Europe Executive Team" ranking.

The company was given first place in its sector by investors and analysts for the categories, "Best Investor Relations Program" and "Best Capital Markets Day", their event aimed at analysts and investors. These awards place Fluidra in the top five overall in its sector at European level.

The "All-Europe Executive Team" by Institutional Investor is the European benchmark ranking and is created each year as the outcome of a comprehensive survey of analysts from more than 650 institutions and more than 1,500 financial investors. Participants vote for the best executives and IR professionals across over 1,000 European companies.

Institutional Investor is an internationally renowned journal, specialising in international finance, with more than fifty years of history. Being included in this list represents important acknowledgement of leadership and management within the economics and finance industry.

