Pozyx RTLS solution plays key role as technology provider in mind-boggling artwork "In Love With The World"

Pozyx, a leading provider of the most accurate and innovative indoor RTLS (real-time location system) based on UWB (ultra-wide band) technology, today announced that the artist Anicka Yi has integrated the Pozyx positioning system in her inspirational artwork "In Love With the World", featuring in London's Tate Modern Turbine Hall.

Pozyx is thrilled and honored to be part of this mind-blowing art experience. This atypical RTLS project uses Pozyx hardware and software to track the positions of Yi's giant floating Aerobes and Xenojellies, inflated biologized robots that interact amongst each other and react to visitor crowds.

Yi is known for her experimental work which explores the merging of technology and biology and encourages us to think about new ways in which machines might inhabit the world.

Anicka Yi, Artist, said, "This is a once in a life-time experience to be able to expose in Tate's Modern Turbine Hall. Poetry inspired me to create an aquarium of machines where technology is everything, the cornerstone of the exhibition. Pozyx's accurate positionings technology is truly amazing in making this concept a reality."

Vadim Vermeiren, COO Co-Founder of Pozyx, stated, "It is truly an inspiring scene seeing these Aerobes fly around so effortlessly. Knowing the complexity of the technology requirements and the team effort behind it, makes this project a real one-of-kind art piece. Pozyx is honored to be involved."

More info on Anicka Yi's project and pictures on https://pozyx.io/Anicka-Yi/

About Pozyx Beyond

Over the years, Pozyx has evolved from being a technology provider for a broad range of RTLS applications to a specialized industrial RTLS solution provider. However, we do believe the Pozyx technology enables unique projects in a totally different sector. Once in a while such an opportunity pops up that is just too challenging, too thought-provoking and too inspirational not to pursue it. We call these cases the Pozyx Beyond Projects.

These defiances address RTLS solutions in sports, arts, culture and education and deliver sometimes provocative and sometimes intriguing results always fantabulous and way beyond of what could be expected of even the most brain-teasing real-time indoor location technology.

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location systems (RTLS) for indoor tracking based on UWB (ultra-wide band) technology to position people and assets with unprecedented accuracy.

Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing companies. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability. Its ultra-accurate positioning technology (up to 10 cm precise) provides a competitive advantage to Pozyx's partners and customers in Industry 4.0 and IoT.

More info on pozyx.io

