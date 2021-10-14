Govee ihoment: Now Available For Your TV or Gaming Room: Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2021 - Govee, a global leader in RGBIC lighting, is announcing the availability of the Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light, which has been listed as Amazon's Choice. With 6 modular segments, you can create various shapes to add extra ambiance to your walls. The diffused RGBIC lighting allows for multiple color combinations at the same time. The Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light is a vibrant addition to our growing collection of TV and gaming lights.

Govee Glide wall light features with the RGBIC technology and smart home integration.

Build Your Design With 6 Modular Segments

The Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light is made up of 6 modular segments and a corner piece to attach on a smooth and non-textured surface, free of dirt and debris. Users can easily click segments together to make their design. Users can let their creativity run free and make a variety of shapes. Create an "L" shape to wrap around a TV or computer monitor. The corner piece can be used to make a "V" shape as a decorative centerpiece above a user's setup. Installation is simple using the user manual and video instructions.

Learn The RGBIC Difference

RGBIC (Red Green Blue Independent Control) is an innovative lighting technology featured in most Govee products, including the Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light. The smart IC chip allows users to adjust the colors, brightness, and effects. There are over 16 million color combinations for a diffused neon-like glow for any room around the home.

Smart Voice Control: Your New Personal Lighting Assistant

The Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light is compatible for pairing with popular voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Ask Alexa to change your scene mode to "Valentine's" or "Party." Tell Google Assistant to change your music mode to "Rhythm." Users can enjoy Wi-Fi enabled hands-free control with their lights.

Get In The Groove With Music Mode

The Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light provides the ultimate concert experience without ever leaving home. With the Govee Home App, users can choose from 6+ unique music modes that will sync to a user's favorite tracks. Make parties or TikTok dance challenges more exciting and colorful.

Govee Home App: Convenience In One Tap

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. There are 40+ preset scene modes that are designed to fit any atmosphere, whether it's for a private watch party with friends or streaming popular video games on platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, etc. Users can also utilize DIY Mode to customize the colors of the lights.

Availability & Price Information

The Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light retails for £99.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the UK, Europe, Canada, and the US through the official online Govee store) or on Govee's Amazon page.

Shape your lighting with the Glide wall light.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 7 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

Contact:

Leo Zhong

leo@corp.govee.com

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

Room 023, 9/F, Block G, Kwai Shing Ind Bldg(Stage 2),

42-46 Tai Lin Pai Road,

Kwai Chung, N.T.,

Hong Kong

