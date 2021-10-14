Predictmedix Announces Form 20-F Registration Statement has Cleared SEC Comments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Form 20-F registration statement, voluntary filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 17, 2021, has cleared all comments from the SEC.

Registration as a reporting company with the SEC is a prerequisite for listing equity securities on a national stock exchange in the United States. As a result of its registration, Predictmedix is subject to the reporting requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company will file annual, quarterly and periodic reports and other such other information as is required with the SEC. The Form 20-F filing provides investors with detailed information about Predictmedix's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors and financial statements.

"We are pleased to have executed upon this exciting capital markets milestone, better positioning us to share our story with U.S. investors and for an uplist to a national exchange in the United States," said Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "Any interested investors can download our form 20-F from the SEC website at www.sec.gov . We look forward to continued capital markets execution in the months ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues. The Company's current product is able to screen for infectious diseases such as COVID-19, while its technology under development will screen for impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform under development will empower medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

