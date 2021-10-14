Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 528/21: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Clean Motion AB (529/21)

Correction refers to the type of instruments, marked in bold below. Trading in Clean Motion AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is October 18, 2021. Short name: CLEMO BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786545 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 233449 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.