Discovery One Investments Corp: Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (formerly Discovery One Investment Corp.) and Pacific Frontier Investments Inc. Announce Closing of Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (formerly Discovery One Investment Corp.) (DOIT.P) (the "Corporation" or "RV") is pleased to announce that effective October 14, 2021 it has completed its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") which consisted of a business combination by way of the amalgamation of PFI and 1231986 BC Ltd. ("Newco"), whereby the Corporation acquired all the common shares of Pacific Frontier Investments Inc. ("PFI") in exchange for common shares of the Corporation and the business of PFI became the business of the Corporation in accordance with the Amalgamation Agreement dated March 9, 2021, as amended.

Prior to closing, shares of the Corporation were consolidated on a 2.3:1 basis with shareholders of PFI receiving 0.452398 post-consolidated common share of the Corporation (the "Transaction Shares") for every common share of PFI previously held. Convertible securities of PFI will also be adjusted based on the foregoing exchange ratio. Prior to closing, the name of the Corporation was changed to "Pathfinder Ventures Inc.".

After the consolidation, the Corporation had 8,723,629 common shares outstanding and PFI had 104,139,954 common shares outstanding. As a result of the Transaction, the Corporation has issued 47,112,695 Transaction Shares to PFI's current shareholders, and the Corporation now has 55,836,324 shares outstanding.

Following completion of the Transaction, the board of directors of the Corporation has been reconstituted to consist of Joe Bleackley, Mike Iverson and Leonard Brownlie, and management of the Corporation has been reconstituted to consist of Joe Bleackley as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary, Stan Duckworth as Chief Operating Officer and Darren Prins as Chief Financial Officer.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. will continue the business of PFI, which is to develop a network of premier branded, upscale, and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. The Corporation currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

The Corporation has received conditional approval from the TSXV for the listing and posting for trading of its common shares on the TSXV and the Corporation's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on or about October 20th, 2021 under the symbol "RV". The Transaction is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

For further additional information about Pathfinder Ventures Inc. and the Transaction, please refer to the filing statement dated September 28, 2021 which has been filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Bleackley- Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Phone: (604) 914 2575

Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca

Website: PathfinderVentures.ca

