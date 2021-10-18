Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (534/21)

At the request of Isofol Medical AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on October 20, 2021, and from October 21 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on October 20, 2021. Short name: ISOFOL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009581051 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 135681 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.