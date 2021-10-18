Anzeige
Montag, 18.10.2021
WKN: A2DPV6 ISIN: SE0009581051 
Frankfurt
18.10.21
08:15 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,007
-0,80 %
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (534/21)

At the request of Isofol Medical AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. The last day of
trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on
October 20, 2021, and from October 21 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on October 20, 2021.

Short name:   ISOFOL   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009581051
----------------------------
Order book ID: 135681   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
