Dienstag, 19.10.2021
Timing: (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Eine tickende Zeitbombe
19.10.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes Civinity to the Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 19, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by the building maintenance and engineering
solutions company Civinity AB have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, October 19.
The company held a public offering of the bonds for private and institutional
investors in Baltic markets from October 1 to 13, with a total of 65 investors
acquiring the debt securities. The size of the bond issue is EUR 8 million. The
bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and an annual interest rate of 5%.
Their date of maturity is December 4, 2023. The funds raised in the bond issue
will be used to implement projects envisaged in Civinity's operating strategy
and will enable further investments in measures to digitize and automate key
business processes, develop new digital products for customers and enhance
their experience. 

"We welcome Civinity as a new issuer on the Nasdaq Baltic securities market. We
wish the company successful collaboration and extend hopes that this bond issue
will open the way to further activity on the public capital market," says
Saulius Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. 

"We see this rapidly distributed bond issue as a sign of investors' trust and
support amid implementation of Civinity's long-term strategy with the declared
goal of becoming a market leader and transforming the building maintenance and
engineering solutions market in the Baltics and beyond," says Deividas Jacka, a
shareholder of the Civinity group and its CEO. 

The company's Certified Advisor on the First North market is the law firm
Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS represented in Lithuania by TGS Baltic. The lead
manager and distributor of the bond issue is Šiauliu Bankas. 

About First North

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

About Civinity

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance and engineering solutions
groups in the Baltics. The Civinity group unites more than 20 companies that
oversee 10 million square meters of residential and commercial buildings and
have installed several thousand engineering systems in a variety of European
cities. The company provides a full range of services to customers under three
main brands: Civinity Namai/Majas, Civinity Solutions, and Civinity
Engineering. The Civinity team includes 1,500 employees in Lithuania, Latvia
and the United Kingdom. In 2020, Civinity's revenue amounted to EUR 51.84
million, with EBITDA of EUR 3.87 million. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


     Media Relations Contacts:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +37062055127
     daiva.tauckelaite.@nasdaq.com

