VitanaX, Inc.: Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its executive team by hiring a top experienced Chief Financial Officer, Chistoph Locher.

Christoph Locher is a Swiss Charter Accountant with over 10 years of Big 4 accounting firm

experience in Switzerland and Australia. Throughout the past 3 years, Mr. Locher has supported a $1 billion IPO, an up-listing, a financial controller of a publicly-listed Med Tech group and worked as a trusted partner for various CFO's. Having built his career around servicing large multinational publicly-listed corporations, Chris has a deep understanding of financial reporting and audit requirements within the international corporate environment.

Vitana-X's Chief Financial Officer, Christoph Locher, commented, "I am very excited to join the world of Vitana-X with its extraordinary team of distributors and shareholders on its thrilling journey to become a global health supplement supplier. I truly believe it is the right moment for this still young company to hire an experienced CFO. It is the normal challenge of a company like Vitana-X to find the right balance between investing in the operations and satisfying the shareholders appetite for timely information. I look forward to working together with all

directors in delivering the Company's ambitious growth strategy."

The company's annual report is due on 10/31/2021 and it plans on attaching the attorney letter.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com

www.vitanax.net

305-714-9397

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668731/Vitana-X-Hires-Experienced-Chief-Financial-Officer