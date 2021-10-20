- (PLX AI) - AkzoNobel Q3 EBIT EUR 226 million vs. estimate EUR 232 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 241 million vs. estimate EUR 244 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 164 million vs. estimate EUR 160 million
- • Says extraordinary levels of raw material costs and supply disruptions impacted business
- • CEO says focus on our own pricing demonstrated by the 10% increase run rate by the end of the third quarter
- • Says pricing initiatives in place to offset raw material headwinds by end of 2021
- • Says confident of EBITDA target of EUR 2 billion for 2023
AKZO NOBEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de