Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Isofol Medical AB (publ) (538/21)

At the request of Isofol Medical AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from October 21, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on October 20, 2021. Short name: ISOFOL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009581051 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 135681 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.