Mittwoch, 20.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
20.10.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Bonzun AB (539/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Bonzun AB's annual general meeting, held on 30
September 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 25,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BONZUN       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0005849205    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 22, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0017082506    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 25, 2021    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
