Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Bonzun AB (539/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Bonzun AB's annual general meeting, held on 30 September 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 25, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: BONZUN Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0005849205 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 22, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0017082506 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 25, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.