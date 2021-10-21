Offices throughout Toronto can now order YamChops' vegan meals through Hungerhub's "Uncatering" a mobile meal delivery app for offices

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary YamChopsTM ~ Grown Not Raised TM ~ ("YamChops") is offering a range of its tasty plant-based foods, dishes, and meals through Hungerhub's meal delivery application Uncatering.

YamChops Grown Not Raised

Hungerhub offers daily meals for the workplace which are individually customized, sealed, labelled, and delivered to offices throughout Toronto. As the economy evolves to a new normal and we return to the workplace, flexibility and safety are top of mind. Hungerhub's Uncatering application provides an easy, intuitive, and safe method to order individually packaged delicious meals. Hungerhub's business model for food ordering and delivery is all about individualization, ditching trays and communal food offerings.





Hungerhub's Meal Delivery App

"We are constantly working to expand the distribution and availability of our great products, and working with Hungerhub is enabling more people in Toronto to order YamChops great meals," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Using the Uncatering mobile app, customers can order YamChops specialty plant-based foods, dishes and meals to be delivered to their office. We have already experienced an increase to our weekly baseline order counts and have delivered numerous delicious plant-based meals throughout Hungerhubs' client base to dozens of new establishments, representing a new source of customer growth for YamChops."

The agreement with Hungerhub is yet another example of Plant&Co's growth strategy at work. Further to the company's strategy update, released on September 16, 2021, the distribution efforts for increased sales and revenue, market exposure and organic growth initiatives within the company are beginning to be executed upon throughout this fourth quarter. The company will continue to focus on its current organic and inorganic growth strategy throughout this quarter and into Q1 2022.

YamChops specializes in the preparation, distribution, and retail sale of a variety of plant-based meat alternatives and other delicious plant-based foods. It also has an online subscription service whereby customers subscribe to received regular deliveries of high-quality, great tasting plant-based foods and meals.

YamChops is North America's first Plant-Based Butcher Shop. For almost a decade, it has specialized in the development, preparation, and distribution of plant-based meats and other vegan food products. YamChops is also available on the five most popular food delivery platforms: Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, Door Dash, Corner Shop, Ritual One, and now a sixth, Hungerhub.

About Hungerhub

Hungerhub is a foodtech company connecting offices with restaurants for daily meal delivery. It has successfully launched Uncatering, a proprietary process and application software for workplaces to order food. The innovative platform allows team members to log in, choose a restaurant, choose the meal for the day (or for the week!), and make individual orders including special instructions like "no peanuts" and "hold the onions." With an easy to use platform and complex user management and invoicing solutions, Hungerhub is experiencing phenomenal growth. For more information please visit: www.hungerhub.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

