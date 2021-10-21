MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma President Featured on One of the Leading Employee Benefit & HR Publications, Employee Benefit News

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is excited to announce that Michael Swartz, President & Founder of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, was recently being featured in Employee Benefit News in an article titled "The Future of Primary Care Benefits is Virtual."

The article was written by Amanda Schiavo, Associate Editor of Employee Benefit News, a leading media resource for decision makers in the worlds of employee benefits, human resources and workplace culture. Employee Benefit News serves 300,000 business leaders across all platforms. Their audience is comprised of HR executives and benefits directors whose influence spans health and retirement plans, inclusive company cultures, employee development, voluntary benefits, regulatory compliance, benefits procurement, HR technology, strategic direction, and finance.

In this interview article, Health Karma President Michael Swartz shares his thoughts on how COVID has impacted virtual care, how employees are utilizing the benefits of telehealth, and what's in store for the future. He highlights how telehealth was much more like urgent care in the early days but now programs like Health Karma have evolved to provide a more personalized and vital option for employers to offer by letting employees choose and retain their providers, creating ongoing patient-provider relationships, instead of being helped by different providers from visit to visit. Swartz also shares key reasons why he believes virtual care will be a key benefit provided by both small and large employers alike. Moreover, he discusses how Health Karma is using virtual care as a foundation to better empower people to understand and navigate their own healthcare.

Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma stated "This interview with one of the nation's leading media organizations in employee benefits is another testament to the value that Health Karma provides to large and small employers alike. It is great to continue the conversation on the significance of virtual primary care and behavioral health, as Health Karma helps all to navigate the process as easy as possible. "

You can read the full article here.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

