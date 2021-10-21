Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), announces its 2021/2022 Q2 unaudited revenues for the quarter ending September 30th, 2021.

Key highlights:

Revenues up by 12 per cent YoY, driven by new games and additional content

Renewed partnership with Saber Interactive , adding 5 new games to 2023-2026 line-up

, adding 5 new games to 2023-2026 line-up Acquisition of a majority stake in Douze-Dixièmes studio

2021/2022 guidance confirmed and expected to be in the mid-range

In millions 2021/2022 2020/2021 2019/2020 Q1 Q2 HY Q1 Q2 HY Q1 Q2 HY Focus Home

Interactive 41.2 44.0 85.1 64.3 39.3 103.6 42.6 37.2 79.8 Catalogue 17.1 25.1 42.2 37.1 12.5 49.6 27.6 22.5 50.1 Back Catalogue 24.1 18.8 42.9 27.1 26.9 54.0 15.0 14.7 29.7

* Deck13 revenue for Q2 2021/2022 is €0.3m and StreumOn revenue generated outside the Group is insignificant

**Q2 2020/2021 split Catalogue/Back catalogue have been retreated to factor in Deck13 numbers

Quarterly revenue held up well and reached €44 million, up 12 per cent YoY. In terms of revenue breakdown, 86 per cent of the sales are made through digital partners and 94 per cent are derived internationally.

The sales in this quarter benefited from the ongoing success of Snowrunner, which released for the first time on Steam this May, alongside a new year of additional content. The game has just reached 5 million players worldwide. Necromunda: Hired Gun, released in June, developed by StreumOn studio, has already performed well over the quarter.

Several games were successfully launched during the quarter: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which is distributed by Focus Home Interactive in Europe and several territories in Asia, and Insurgency: Sandstorm on PlayStation4 and XboxOne, which already sold close to half a million units; both games are performing well.

However, the sales were impacted by the underperformance of Hood: Outlaws Legends, released at the end of May and developed by the renowned studio Sumo Digital. Similarly, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground's, performance has been disappointing since its May release. The game was developed by Gasket Games, based on a Games Workshop licence. These two games represented a significant investment for the Group and will impact 2021/22 profitability.

In line with its long-term growth ambition, Focus Home Interactive is continuing to build up strong assets:

On August 5th, Focus Home Interactive announced the acquisition of Dotemu, closed on September 30th. Positioned in a very attractive market, Dotemu's 2020 revenues were €14.6 million, and it has an ambitious growth plan for the years ahead. With Dotemu, Focus Home Interactive is acquiring technical capabilities for the development of indie games.

Focus Home Interactive has renewed a long-term development and publishing partnership with Saber Interactive, one of the world's leading videogame development studios. Home to talented and experienced developers, this studio has already created several multimillion-seller titles alongside with Focus Home Interactive, which are lauded by both the press and a great number of players around the world for their quality and originality. This partnership will add five new titles to the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 line-up. This deal demonstrates Focus Home Interactive's ability to secure future revenue streams and confirms that Focus Home Interactive remains a preferred partner for major studios.

Focus Home Interactive today announces the acquisition of a majority stake of Douze-Dixièmes studio, made up of creators from the animated film and video game industries. Their first game, Shady Part of Me, a unique game published by Focus Home Interactive, has been very well received by the critics and the public alike (Steam user score 94/100).

Governance

In the meantime, the Group has continued to strengthen its management team with the arrival of Laure d'Hauteville, former Gameloft's deputy CFO and former Video Game equity research analyst, as Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook

All major video game industry actors are still dealing with the consequences of the successive Covid pandemic lockdowns and the subsequent disrupted work environment. It has impacted the productivity, and slowed down the development of video games, leading to delays in games development and in the pipeline. Thus, Focus Home Interactive has decided to postpone the launch of Evil West until the fiscal year 2022/2023 to protect the full potential of this new brand.

Nevertheless, based on H1 2021/2022 revenue generation and visibility on upcoming quarters, Focus Home Interactive is confident in achieving its 2021/2022 guidance set between €120m and €150m, albeit likely to be in the mid-range. In order to optimize the release of its future games in this volatile market environment, and to guarantee both their quality and their profitability, the Group has decided to communicate objectives only for the current fiscal years.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-entmt.com

