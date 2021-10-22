Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Ranchero Gold (TSXV: RNCH) ("Ranchero"), to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Ranchero's Santa Daniela project located in Mexico.

Ranchero's Santa Daniela Project is situated within the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt in Sonora Mexico, with three large producing gold mines on trend, Mulatos (Alamos Gold), and La India and Pinos Altos (Agnico Eagle). GoldSpot has been engaged to apply its machine learning techniques and integrated geoscience approach to provide smart targets for Ranchero's upcoming 3,000+ km drill program.

"We are excited to be working with Ranchero Gold on their highly prospective epithermal gold system," said GoldSpot Executive Chairman and President Denis Laviolette. "GoldSpot has extensive experience working with and defining epithermal gold systems and we look forward to working in conjunction with the technical team at Ranchero to provide Smart Targets for their drilling campaign."

Bill Pincus, Ranchero's President, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with GoldSpot. The application of machine learning to diverse exploration data is a new tool we can use to best identify new drill targets and one of the best ways to move the exploration of new areas at Santa Daniela forward."

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Sonora, Mexico. The Company owns the Santa Daniela Property, a highly prospective gold project covering over 22,000 ha. In the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt. Historic drilling has encountered multiple intercepts of gold mineralization and a 3,000+ m drill program aims to expand that resource.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientist's merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

