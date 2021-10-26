Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") announced today that it has completed its two rig drill program at the Herbert Gold project in SE Alaska. The Company completed 19 holes and approximately 8150 metres of drill core which included both step out and in-fill holes, effectively expanding the parameters of the established resource and improving the company's knowledge base.

The Company's drilling continued to test a number of the deposit's primary veins but also penetrated the eastern extension of the Sleeping Giant and Ridge veins as well as numerous subsidiary veins and structures found within the deposit.

Final sample results are expected throughout November, December and into 2022 due to continued delays at the assay labs principally due to protocols of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lab results will be reported in future disclosures as they are received from the lab and QA/QC has been met. Samples taken for assay are split from the core with a diamond saw with one half being sent to Bureau Veritas Labs, Richmond, B.C., an independent lab from the Company. The Company's geologists who are logging the core identifies certain sections which could contain coarse gold and marks them for the special preparation procedure of metallic screening which captures the nuggety gold in the assay. Known standards and blanks are inserted into the stream of samples on a regular basis. Additionally, all core is photographed with a high resolution camera for future viewing.

Several samples were also collected and submitted to the laboratory to test for environmental effects after mining commences. Specifically, the tests determine the potential for mine waste rock to generate acidic run-off and/or harmful concentrations of toxic metals. Previous tests in 2020 were extremely positive environmentally showing no tendencies to produce acid rock drainage due to the high inherent carbonate content and the low sulfide content of the host rock and altered wallrock.

In addition, the Company confirms that Admiralty Environmental, a Juneau based environmental consultant and water quality laboratory, continued its program of gathering baseline water sampling adding to the company's expanding database from previous years.

Ian Klassen, Grande Portage's President remarked, "We are delighted to have conducted another drill season at the Herbert gold deposit. Our geological team has done another fabulous job identifying extensions to the vein system evidenced by the fact we continue to intercept gold bearing veins laterally and at depths not previously encountered. We look forward to receiving the results soon."

Impact of COVID-19

Grande Portage is carefully monitoring the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis. Our first priority is the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, contractors, employees and other stakeholders. The Grande Portage team has been working closely to ensure all the correct protocols and safety precautions are in place. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue to act proactively to protect the health of its workforce.

For more information about our drill target areas please visit our website at www.grandeportage.com or click the following link: https://grandeportage.com/projects/herbert-gold-project/

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t Au (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t Au (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t Ag (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

