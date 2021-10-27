Eurofins Eaton Analytical is prepared for UCMR5 testing in advance of anticipated rule release.

UCMR5 testing requires the monitoring of 30 contaminants including 29 PFAS compounds and Lithium. Eurofins Eaton Analytical has been analyzing PFAS for over 20 years, which includes the initial EPA FAS data collection and analysis. In order to achieve this provisional approval, Eurofins Eaton Analytical has validated all three UCMR5 methods (537.1, 533 and 200.7), passed the EPA rigorous approval process, and successfully completed two rounds of proficiency testing.

As the leading potable water laboratory in the US, Eurofins Eaton Analytical has been an EPA independent contractor for UCMR1 UCMR4, providing method validation and supporting small systems.

For additional information on UCMR5, visit our website.

About Eurofins Eaton Analytical

Eurofins Eaton Analytical, LLC is the United States' leading potable water laboratory providing an unparalleled range of testing and support services for drinking water compliance and monitoring, bottled water, water in food production, and water for reuse. Eurofins Eaton Analytical, LLC is part of the Eurofins Environmental Testing America (EETA) network. Eurofins Eaton Analytical operates full specialist drinking water testing certified or approved in 50 US states and territories under the Safe Drinking Water Act, ISO 17025 and/or the National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (TNI). Eurofins Eaton Analytical routinely analyzes more than 200 individual water quality parameters for water and analyses according to 40 CFR 141 and 40 CFR 136 and other acceptable water quality test methodologies.

About Eurofins Environment Testing North America

The Eurofins Environment Testing network in the US contributes to a clean and safe environment by providing market-leading laboratory testing, monitoring and consulting services to a wide range of industrial companies, environmental consultants, contractors, retailers and government authorities.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 55,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

