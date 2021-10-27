McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group - A Business To Help Others Form Strategies For Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Many entrepreneurs are used to having to fight against the tide and blaze their own path. Business and the entrepreneur world is a difficult one to get into. There are numerous obstacles, typically surrounding capital problems, as well as advertising problems that may hamper a business from achieving their success. This was the case for the McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group. However, they were able to turn difficult situations around to become successful.

After working in all of these different roles in various capacities for over a decade, Shawnte decided to take all that she had learned and start her new business. Shawnte's business is called the McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group and provides tailored strategies for numerous kinds of businesses and organizations.

Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group is a consulting firm that provides tailored business strategies for entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and corporations. They center their strategies around the operations, accounting, and financials of an organization to strengthen the core of our client's business to promote sustainable growth and revenue retention. They provide these services through consulting and coaching. They prepare their clients to have a transient advantage within their business to stay competitive and keep skin in the game in any economic climate.

They found that their business was particularly useful in helping people stay afloat during the difficult economic downturn throughout the pandemic. Many people, during this time, found themselves without a strategy, but those businesses who were able to work out a plan were able to have better success. The pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of roughly 200,000 businesses in the U.S. This was an external risk that most businesses weren't prepared for. Having a consultant in place could have saved many organizations from shutting their doors permanently. The McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group strives to do this for people.

Their business is positioned to help entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits to survive even when those risks are out of their control.

At the center of the McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group is Shawnte McKinnon. Shawnte was not always an entrepreneur, but rather found herself in multiple different businesses However, instead of this working against her, it made her a jack of all trades and she was able to apply all she learned into her new business.

"I like to consider myself a renaissance woman if you will. I'm a veteran of the United States Air Force, Media Personality, Author, Minister, Contributing Writer and I have worked as a financial professional for over 15 years. I'm the girl that never gives up. Life has thrown unimaginable curve balls my way. Some that are very hard to recover from but yet with the help of God, I just never gave up. I tend to bring disruption to the status quo sometimes unknowingly. This ability seemed as a blessing and curse at times. As I've always said, if you are a change agent, the culture will fight against you. This could be the culture of the business world, family dynamics, friendship circles, etc," Shawnte explains.

The McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group is excited to continue helping entrepreneurs and blossoming businesses to continue to create a strategy that works effectively for them. Currently, their next projects involve helping burgeoning entrepreneurs to get their feet wet in the world of business, bridging economic gaps and bringing experts together from around the world to help business owners and executives scale their business on a global level.

To find out more about Shawnte, you can follow her on instagram here and check out her website here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669913/McKinnon-Strategic-Consulting-Group--A-Business-To-Help-Others-Form-Strategies-For-Success