Engine Media Holdings, Inc.: Engine Gaming & Media Announces TSXV Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (TSXV:GAME)(NASDAQ:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intention to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Engine may, during the 12-month period commencing November 1, 2021 and ending October 31, 2022, purchase up to 777,165 common shares, being approximately 5% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The NCIB shall terminate on the earlier of October 31, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of common shares purchasable under the NCIB is acquired by the Company.

The actual number of common shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any purchases will be determined by management and the Board of Directors of Engine. The NCIB will be conducted through Canaccord Genuity, a member of the Exchange, and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The price which the Company will pay for any such common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be returned to treasury for cancellation, and all such purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws during the term of the NCIB.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and its future prospects. Accordingly, the Company believes that having the ability to purchase its common shares will be in the interest of the Company and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

