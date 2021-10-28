DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28.10.2021 / 17:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Polyus Gold International Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Said Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares



ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Charge and security title transfer to secure certain obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume USD 202.620772 1,817,639 d) Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

USD 202.620772

1,817,639

e) Date of the transaction 22 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

28.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

