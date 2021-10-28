DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
28.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Polyus Finance Plc
|16 Berkeley Street
|W1J 8DZ London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 907 4050
|E-mail:
|sergei.nossoff@pgil.co.uk
|Internet:
|http://polyus-finance.polyus.com/
|ISIN:
|XS1533922933
|WKN:
|A19CYF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; London
|EQS News ID:
|1244573
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1244573 28.10.2021