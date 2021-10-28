Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
28.10.21
19:15 Uhr
27,050 Euro
-0,350
-1,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,25019:18
27,05027,25019:18
Dow Jones News
28.10.2021 | 18:43
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD

DJ CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD 28-Oct-2021 / 19:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)

CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD

Moscow, 28 October 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces changes to its Management Board.

Sergey Barbashev, First Vice President for Corporate Security, leaves the Company and resigns from the Management Board.

Nornickel's President Vladimir Potanin thanked Sergey Barbashev for his contribution to the efficient management of the corporate security function.

From 1 November 2021, Marianna Zakharova, First Vice-President and General Counsel, will be in charge of corporate security.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, and other products.

The production facilities of Norilsk Nickel Group are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, Kola Peninsula, and the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg stock exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US, and on the London, Berlin, and Frankfurt stock exchange. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 495 785 5800 Phone: +7 495 786 8320 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 125508 
EQS News ID:  1244580 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244580&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.