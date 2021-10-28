DJ CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" (PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel or the Company)

CHANGES TO NORNICKEL'S MANAGEMENT BOARD

Moscow, 28 October 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces changes to its Management Board.

Sergey Barbashev, First Vice President for Corporate Security, leaves the Company and resigns from the Management Board.

Nornickel's President Vladimir Potanin thanked Sergey Barbashev for his contribution to the efficient management of the corporate security function.

From 1 November 2021, Marianna Zakharova, First Vice-President and General Counsel, will be in charge of corporate security.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, and other products.

The production facilities of Norilsk Nickel Group are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, Kola Peninsula, and the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg stock exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US, and on the London, Berlin, and Frankfurt stock exchange. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 495 785 5800 Phone: +7 495 786 8320 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

