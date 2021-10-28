- (PLX AI) - Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously
- • New profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previously
- • Guidance cut is due to continued significant and steep price increases on energy and natural gas in particular across the group's markets
- • Despite the efforts initiated to adjust the group's sales prices, the expected adjustments will be completed with delay due to the duration of existing customer agreements
