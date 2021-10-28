Awards program recognizes leading innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced winners of its 2021 Garmin Health Awards at the Garmin Health Summit in Lisbon. Three winners were presented with Garmin Health's "Most Innovative Solutions" award for successfully leveraging the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs in the categories of Health Care, Insurance and Engagement.

Winners received 50 Venu Sq Garmin smartwatches, and all finalists were recognized on social media for their innovative solutions. They include:

Health Care Winner Fitrockr (Germany) Finalists MediBio Limited (Australia) Cigna (US)

Insurance Winner Qumata (UK) Finalists KLV Fjuul (Austria) NanShan Life (Taiwan)

Engagement Winner Viessmann (Germany) Finalists BOC Group Life (Hong Kong) Etone Motion/VAHA (Germany)



"Garmin Health is proud to recognize the world's most promising health and wellness programs with our inaugural Most Innovative Solution awards," said Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health senior director of global B2B sales. "We believe in the power of an ecosystem that combines physiological data with third-party solutions to create long-term benefits, and that's why we strive to offer businesses the tools and flexibility to create innovative and meaningful solutions using Garmin wearables and smartwatches."

For consideration, award entrants were required to use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Applications were evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance by judges from the insurance, health and fitness industries.

Featuring industry experts and the Garmin Health team, the 2021 Garmin Health Summit offers attendees the opportunity to learn about the Garmin Health ecosystem and how Garmin products and technology can help improve business outcomes. The two-day event includes a virtual option and focused on the areas of Health Care, Insurance, Corporate Wellness and Patient Monitoring.

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at linkedin.com/company/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or facebook.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Venu are registered trademarks.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

