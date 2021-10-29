Anzeige
WKN: A12CH7 ISIN: GB00B2Q6HZ92 
Stuttgart
29.10.21
10:34 Uhr
0,131 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.10.2021 | 16:41
DXS International PLC: Result of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETNG

("DXSP")

The Board of DXS International plc ("the Company"), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 28 October 2021.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 1 October 2021 were passed and copies of the Resolutions are available on the Company's website

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman(Chief Executive)
DXS International plc		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk

Corporate Advisor
City & Merchant
David Papworth

020 7101 7676

Corporate Broker
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


