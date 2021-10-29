New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - The popularity of the Bitrise token continues to soar high every day. The crypto community says it will be the next "Shiba Inu or Safemoon" due to the tremendous community growth. At the time of writing, the token value had increased by over +3,558% in just about three months after launch.





Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101309_db172879944b7ae7_001full.jpg.

This high growth rate has made Bitrise coin one of the most sought-after coins in the market today. The platform offers incredible products, making the token grow bullish to the point which attracts a huge number of communities, including Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Safemoon community.

Bitrise is a hyper-deflation payment network token that rewards investors for holding tokens in BNB. The blockchain-based platform is also incorporating the Buyback approach, and it is the first cryptocurrency ever to include automatic Buyback with a real use case of payment systems.

The buyback fund is from the tax charged on all transactions. With every transaction, 12% tax is charged, and 5% percent is stored in the Buyback contract, which automatically buys tokens from the liquidity pool. Therefore, the reduction of tokens in circulation is automated. This explains why Bitrise coin price has grown steadily since the day it was launched.

Buyback is just one of the reasons why Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, and many other crypto communities have joined Bitrise coin. There are many other products that are making Bitrise tokens the most sought after coin today.

The BitRise dApp Wallet is one of the biggest reasons why over 1000 members from the Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, and other community members are joining Bitrise coin. The dApple wallet, which is already running, is one of the safest crypto wallets in the market. The safety and security features of this wallet are almost unmatched.

The wallet uses mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication to keep the users' coins safe. Most of the investors in Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon coins are looking for safer and more secure wallets, and Bitrise dApp wallet is among the best.

The number of coins that Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon owners can trade with on the Bitrise dApp wallet is another reason why they are joining Bitrise coin. Unlike most crypto wallets, users can trade a vast range of BEP20 and ERC20 tokens.

Users can trade Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon tokens with thousands of other tokens with ease and at a very small cost. Users will no longer need to use Pancakeswap or Uniswap to buy or sell tokens because with Bitrise wallet.

Most of the 1000+ Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon members joining Bitrise coin want to enjoy zero P2P transaction fees on local currency transactions. But the wallet is also allowing users to study and surf crypto charts with its in-built browser.

The Beta 2 version of the Bitrise dApp wallet is the latest release, and users can find it on Play Store and App Store. But the wallet is just one of the products that makes this coin popular in the market.

The Bitrise team is in the process of developing Bitrise Exchange, which will be a centralized crypto exchange platform. It will charge lower transaction fees and offer high transaction speed. The exchange is also going to support spot trading at a lower cost. With a 2FA/SMS security, it will have one of the most secured verification exchanges in the market. Users will also trade thousands of tokens.

Bitrise Audit, which offers free audits to blockchains and smart contract projects. This is one of the products that increases the token utility and attracts Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon members to join the coin. The audit platform was launched in August.

The continued bullish Bitrise coin growth is an indication that the demand for the token value is increasing. There are incredible products that Bitrise token is offering, which makes the coin unique and superior, hence the high demand.

With the release of more Bitrise utilities, more members of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, and other tokens will join the coin. Join it today and start earning rewards in BNB!

Media Contact

Gert Sanem

Email - contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email - info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101309