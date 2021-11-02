Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Friday, December 3, 2021, prior to the market opening. The company's management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call from the company will be Rory Byrne, Chief Executive Officer; Johan Linden, Chief Operating Officer; Frank Davis, Chief Financial Officer; and James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.doleplc.com/investors.

To access the webcast, go to "Events and Presentations" at www.doleplc.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialling 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 683777.

A replay of the call will be available through December 10, 2021, by dialling 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialling +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 238959.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005749/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:



James O Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

joregan@totalproduce.com



Media Contact:



Phil Elwood, Ogilvy

philip.elwood@ogilvy.com

+1 202 423 7957



Julianna Richter, Ogilvy

julianna.richter@ogilvy.com

+1 646 427 4185



Brian Bell, Wilson Hartnell PR

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130