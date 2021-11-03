KNG Securities is pleased to announce that it has chosen Lisbon to be the new base for its European Union operations following the United Kingdom's departure from the trading bloc.

KNG Securities International, Lda has been granted the relevant authorizations from the competent Portuguese authority and will be offering services to institutional investors across the EU from its Lisbon office.

KNG is also pleased to announce the hiring of Francisco Dias, previously a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, to run its business operations in Portugal. He will be joined by additional professionals who have relocated from the London headquarters.

"The EU continues to hold an extremely important client base for the firm and the opening of KNG Lisbon denotes the ambition to consolidate our role as the go-to Global Fixed Income Dealer for institutional investors, particularly for hard-to-trade and less liquid bonds. We are extremely pleased to have Francisco joining us in Lisbon at this key moment in our expansion and we continue to actively add talent both in London and Lisbon to further strengthen our franchise.", KNG Managing Partner and Head of Fixed Income, Andrea Podesta said in a statement.

KNG Securities is a privately owned partnership specialised in Global Fixed Income. Established in 2003, it is a market leader in the secondary trading of illiquid assets and in providing tailor-made solutions to both investors and issuers across a range of debt products.

