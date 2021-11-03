

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unsecured consumer credit provider International Personal Finance (IPF.L) said it expects significant long-term demand for affordable credit in all its markets, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.



The company said it will continue to execute its rebuild strategy by increasing credit issued and growing the receivables portfolio while maintaining a clear focus on portfolio quality and costs.



The company said it reported a strong operational performance and sustained growth momentum in response to increasing demand for credit as freedom of movement and social distancing rules were eased in most of markets. The resulted in a strong increase in credit issued of 35% year on year and the company returned to serving 1.7 million people, adding a further 36,000 new customers in the third-quarter.



The company noted that its strong collections performance and higher-quality lending resulted in a 25.4 ppt improvement in annualized impairment as a percentage of revenue since the 2020 year end to 12.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de