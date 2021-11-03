Company Expands Its Presence on the Continent at Grand Opening Event Welcoming Members of the Technology, Business, and Media Communities

Hub to Fuel Customer Growth throughout the Region and Provide Support for Existing European Workforce

TruU, the leader in continuous identity for Zero Trust, today announced that it is expanding its European presence with a new design and development hub based in Prague, Czech Republic.

TruU will invest approximately US$2.5 million in Prague in the first two years to increase access to top cybersecurity talent, accelerate its product development cycle, and firmly establish its global footprint. Initially, the company's focus will be on hiring cybersecurity-savvy engineers and data scientists for Java in AWS, iOS and Android, Windows and Mac OS, QA, SRE and DevOps. The new center in Prague will become the nexus for all of TruU's European operations, with an initial focus on product development and engineering, to augment U.S.-based business and engineering centers.

"We're thrilled to join the ranks of technology giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP by growing our operations in Prague," said TruU Founder and Chief Executive Lucas Budman. "The startup scene is thriving, the city is close to all major European and West Asian markets, and the time zone can support customers and team members in Canada and Singapore with equal ease. We hope you'll join us on November 08 at 5:00pm CET to learn more about TruU and our long-term vision for growth in Czech Republic."

WHO Lucas Budman, TruU founder and CEO Jiri Kopsa, TruU product manager and Prague group lead Dave Pasirstein, TruU chief product officer and head of engineering WHAT TruU Prague Grand Opening Event WHERE Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvce-vqzgiHNVMHP9kUWvHtLD_FPIjKZwh WHEN Monday, November 08, at 5:00 p.m. CET

TruU offers a patented, purpose-built AI that powers TruIdentity Cloud, the first-of-its-kind continuous adaptive trust (CAT) platform, to continually receive signals from a user's smartphone, computer, network, and proximal environment to make highly secure decisions on identity and authentication. It also uses patent-pending multipath optimization technology to find the most secure path to communicate identity to systems, applications, and resources. Importantly, TruU integrates out of the box with dozens of popular solutions for fast, secure deployment.

Join us in Prague by registering and learn more about TruU and TruIdentityCloud by visiting https://truu.ai/.

About TruU

TruU is on a mission to protect identities with security that learns and experiences users love. We remove the biggest enterprise security risk, compromised credentials, with the industry's first passwordless authentication solution that deploys in minutes and at scale. Our award-winning AI engine ingests environmental factors, behavioral biometrics, and user proximity signals for adaptive decision making and risk scoring for the best continuous identity available. No other provider can match our ability to improve security with each user experience. TruU is based in Palo Alto with operations around the world. Learn more at www.truu.ai.

