Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a licensing agreement with Debtsadhu Inc. ("Debtsadhu"), a leading broker of personal loans to collection agency debtors.

Debtsadhu provides feasible options to debtors to help improve their credit score and pay off any outstanding debt by leveraging partnerships with various lenders. The agreement is the latest in a series of contracts with businesses that operate in the lending space. As a result of the agreement, Marble will be able to further establish itself in the alternative lending industry, in particular, the collections lending sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marble will license Marble Connect, the Company's proprietary API to Debtsadhu, enabling Marble to gain roughly 500 new users per month as well as access to their customers' financial credit and banking data. As a result, Marble will be able to leverage Debtsadhu's user data and offer the Company's monetary products to their customers.

"Marble has a unique financial platform that can offer great value to our customers by helping them strengthen their credit and borrow money despite their current financial circumstances," said Shivam Singh, CEO and Founder of Debtsadhu. "Marble's principles align with our mission of delivering viable financial solutions to our customers and we look forward to offering more Fintech products on our platform that integrate Marble's advanced technology."

"We are pleased to license our technology to Debtsadhu, a company that aims to help Canadians who are struggling with debt payments and low credit scores," said Doug Tanner, Marble's VP of Business and Corporate Development. "With this agreement, we can continue to scale up our brand within the alternative lending space and grow our outreach in assisting underserved Canadians who lack access to mainstream financial services, achieve their financial goals."

Marble Connect is expected to go live on Debtsadhu's platform in December 2021.

Investor Webinar

Marble will be hosting an investor webinar on Thursday November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's recent developments and growth strategy.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m2e8xCrVSbST0v7EDGI1YA

About Debtsadhu Inc. Debtsadhu acts as a financial guide to debtors. They aim to offer the best and most affordable options for debtors, to pay off their collections or past due debt and improve their credit. They do so through partnerships with different lenders and businesses in the space. They qualify debtors on their end and get them assistance directly from the lender they would qualify with. They work with debtors from the start of the process until their debt is paid off. Additionally, they would get the required assistance the debtor approached them for if needed. They work as a one-stop-shop for all of their collection agency clientele and customers.

For further information about Debtsadhu, please visit: www.debtsadhu.com

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) Marbles' proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, Score-Up, Fast Track, Maestro and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score, since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words beliefs, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

