Developers have until Dec. 6 to bid to set up a cumulative 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity on a build-own-operate basis, anywhere in India.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to set up an aggregate 1.2 GW of capacity on the interstate transmission system in India. The projects will be installed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the hybrid power developers at the respective tariffs discovered after the e-reverse auction, and back-to-back power sale agreements (PSAs) with the buying entities at ...

