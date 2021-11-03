Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
WKN: A1WZ69 ISIN: SE0005223674 Ticker-Symbol: RBR1 
Frankfurt
03.11.21
08:04 Uhr
0,098 Euro
+0,003
+2,82 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.11.2021 | 17:05
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (215/21)

Referring to the bulletin from RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB's annual general
meeting, held on 29 October 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Nov 4, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 RNBS           
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0005223674       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 3, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0017083983       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 4, 2021       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
