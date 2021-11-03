Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (215/21)

Referring to the bulletin from RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB's annual general meeting, held on 29 October 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 4, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: RNBS Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0005223674 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 3, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0017083983 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 4, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.