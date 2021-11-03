Cooper Standard Reports Third Quarter Results -2

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Third Quarter Results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Summary . Sales totaled USD526.7 million, reflecting the negative impact of ongoing semiconductor-related customerschedule reductions . Net loss amounted to USD123.2 million or USD(7.20) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD(33.9) million, including the negative impact of semiconductor-related customerschedule reductions, higher materials costs and allowance for credit loss . Electric Vehicle platforms accounted for approximately USD30 million in net new business awards . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company reached a long-term commercial agreement to license its Fortrex^TMtechnology to a footwear manufacturer

'Our operating teams continue to deliver world-class products, technology and service to our customers around the world despite significant ongoing headwinds and challenges,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Our commercial teams are engaged in aggressive discussions with our customers and suppliers to offset the incremental costs we have incurred from volatile production schedules and materials price inflation. We remain focused on optimizing those aspects of our business that are within our control and on executing our longer-term strategic initiatives.'

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) USD USD USD USD Sales 526.7 683.2 1,728.8 1,678.6 USD USD USD USD Net (loss) income (123.2) 4.4 (220.6) (240.4) USD USD USD USD Adjusted net (loss) income (106.4) 3.6 (172.0) (144.7) USD USD USD USD (Loss) earnings per diluted share (7.20) 0.26 (12.96) (14.22) USD USD USD USD Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share (6.23) 0.21 (10.10) (8.56) USD USD USD USD Adjusted EBITDA (33.9) 64.1 (10.0) (21.3)

The year-over-year change in third quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions.

Net (loss) income for the third quarter 2021 included a non-cash deferred tax valuation allowance of USD13.3 million, restructuring charges of USD1.6 million and other special items. Net (loss) income for the third quarter 2020 included restructuring charges of USD6.2 million and other special items. Adjusted net (loss) income, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was USD(106.4) million in the third quarter 2021 compared to USD3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions, higher commodity and material costs, general inflation and the one-time impact of a credit loss for certain accounts receivable deemed to be unrecoverable.

In the first nine months of the year, the year-over-year increase in sales was primarily attributable to the non-recurrence of COVID-19 related customer shutdowns, partially offset by unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions.

Net (loss) income for the first nine months of 2021 included restructuring charges of USD34.3 million, a non-cash deferred tax valuation allowance of USD13.3 million and other special items. Net (loss) income for the first nine months of 2020 included asset impairment charges of USD87.4 million, restructuring charges of USD23.2 million and other special items. Adjusted net (loss) income, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was USD(172.0) million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to USD(144.7) million in the first nine months of 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions, higher commodity and material costs, higher interest expense, wage inflation and lower tax benefit partially offset by the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns, improved manufacturing efficiency and lower SGA&E expense.

Adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD30 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Importantly, these net new business awards were primarily on electric vehicle platforms. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled USD160.1 million, with USD88.4 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms.

Notable Events - Expanding Markets for Fortrex^TM Technology

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company finalized a long-term commercial agreement with a footwear manufacturer granting them license to use Fortrex^TM technology in the manufacture of their footwear products. The agreement calls for the payment of licensing fees and ongoing volume-based royalties with an established minimum value. The agreement is for a 10 year term and is non-exclusive. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the identity of the footwear manufacturer and specific financial terms will not be disclosed.

The Company is continuing technology development work to further leverage the sustainability advantages of Fortrex^ TM technology in both automotive and non-automotive applications.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended September Variance Due To: 30, 2021 2020 Change Volume / Foreign Mix* Exchange (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers USD USD USD USD USD North America 270,592 359,007 (88,415) (89,665) 1,250 Europe 98,682 146,029 (47,347) (48,118) 771 Asia Pacific 109,526 131,063 (21,537) (27,813) 6,276 South America 15,981 17,580 (1,599) (2,042) 443 Total Automotive 494,781 653,679 (158,898) (167,638) 8,740 Corporate, eliminations and other 31,909 29,521 2,388 2,290 98 USD USD USD USD USD Consolidated sales 526,690 683,200 (156,510) (165,348) 8,838

^* Net of customer price reductions . Volume and mix, net of customer price reductions, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemiconductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange primarily related to the Chinese Renminbi, Canadian Dollar, Euro andBrazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, Variance Due To: 2021 2020 Change Volume/ Mix* Foreign Exchange Cost (Increases)/ Decreases (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA USD USD USD USD USD USD North America 8,817 58,115 (49,298) (33,462) (3,606) (12,230) Europe (25,112) (1,466) (23,646) (18,621) (197) (4,828)

Asia Pacific (14,274) 12,246 (26,520) (12,204) (2,015) (12,301) South America (3,422) (2,680) (742) (322) 529 (949) Total Automotive (33,991) 66,215 (100,206) (64,609) (5,289) (30,308) Corporate, eliminations and other 132 (2,081) 2,213 1,038 (162) 1,337 USD USD USD USD USD USD Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (33,859) 64,134 (97,993) (63,571) (5,451) (28,971)

^* Net of customer price reductions . Volume and mix, net of customer price reductions, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemi-conductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was driven by the Chinese Renminbi, Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar, Euro,Polish Zloty, Czech Koruna, and Brazilian Real. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:? Commodity cost, wage inflation increases and the non-recurrence of prior year government incentives; - The one-time impact of USD11.2 million credit loss for certain accounts receivable related to the bankruptcyproceedings of a former joint venture in Asia; and - Reduction in compensation-related expenses due to lower variable employee compensation expenses, salariedheadcount initiatives, purchasing savings through lean initiatives, and restructuring savings.

Cash and Liquidity

At September 30, 2021, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD253.3 million and total liquidity, including availability under its amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, of USD380.2 million. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives.

Outlook

Entering the fourth quarter, light vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers continue to experience significant production delays and disruption due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain constraints. Significantly higher commodity and materials costs, rising wages, general inflation and tight labor availability continue to create additional headwinds. At the same time, consumer demand for new light vehicles remains strong and U.S. dealer inventories remain at or near historic lows.

Current customer schedules and industry forecasts suggest production volumes will begin to improve in the fourth quarter and continue to ramp up in the first half of 2022. The projected ramp up remains dependent on the available supply of semiconductors and could be impacted by further supply and demand imbalance or disruption.

Based on our outlook for the global automotive industry, macroeconomic conditions, current customer production schedules and our own operating plans, the Company has updated its 2021 full year guidance as follows:

Current 2021 Guidance^1 USD Sales 2.30 - USD2.34 billion Adjusted EBITDA^2 USD(25) - USD(10) million Capital Expenditures USD100 million USD Cash Restructuring 40 - USD45 million Cash Taxes USD10 million

^1 Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers October 2021 IHS Markit production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions.

^2^^Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income because full-year net income will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income without unreasonable effort.

About Cooper Standard^

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 25,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'outlook,' 'guidance,' 'forecast,' or future or conditional verbs, such as 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' or 'may,' and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations; and other risks and uncertainties,

