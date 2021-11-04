- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank Q3 net interest income EUR 1,122 million.
- • Q3 operating result EUR 472 million vs. estimate EUR 456 million
- • Q3 revenue EUR 2,006 million vs. estimate EUR 2,000 million
- • Q3 net fee income EUR 889 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 403 million
- • Revenues in the full year 2021 will exceed the previous year's, the bank says
- • The Bank is targeting operational costs of around €6.5 billion. The one-time write-off of €200 million in the second quarter is in addition to this
- • The Bank is now expecting a risk result of less than €700 million
- • Overall, the Bank expects a positive operating result and a net profit for the full year
- • The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is expected to be around 13.5% at year end
COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de