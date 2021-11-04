Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
08:04 Uhr
18,840 Euro
+0,340
+1,84 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2021 | 09:05
101 Leser
Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's Q3 report 2021

Press Release
November 4, 2021

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2021, on November 17, 2021, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:2393804
Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
Sweden: +46 (0)8 56618467
United Kingdom: +44 (0)8444819752

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7y63pxcv

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 23 63 88 44
E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
