VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces That Members of Its Management Team Have Participated in a New Private Placement

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce that several members of the senior management team have reinvested in the company through a debt to stock purchase.

"Our team is solid and stands behind VirExit's long-term plans for the organization," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "Dave Croom, VirExit's Chief Operating Officer has invested $10,000. Bruce Jolliff, our Chief Financial Officer, invested $25,000; and I have invested an additional $30,000."

VirExit's focus has always been in the health, beauty, wellness, and security spaces. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has provided customers with access to top-tier products, information, and guest columnists.

VirExit has designed a proprietary, full-service program that promotes all aspects of wellbeing, productivity, safety, and creativity. VSure, VirExit's latest undertaking focuses on certification and implementation. That portal is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2022.

The company is also pleased to announce that James Chism from Hermosa Beach, California, has agreed to join the company in the role of Senior Sales Consultant. With over two decades of business-to-business sales experience, with fifteen of them as an independent telecommunications consultant with Sandler Partners Communications.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

