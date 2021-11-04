New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - Dragon Mainland, a new play-to-earn game, is combining NFT with the gaming ecosystem through its unique play-to-earn concept. The Dragon Mainland gaming platform hopes to create a fair, open, and fully decentralized community by utilizing blockchain technology. The platform will be managed and administered by the decentralized Dragon Mainland community without the intervention of a third party or middleman. Users of the gaming platform would be able to vote on the implementation of a new feature, new partnership, or any other innovation that will benefit the Dragon Mainland gaming ecosystem. Dragon Mainland plans to bring several innovations to its gaming platform, including DAO governance, rare dynamic qualities, DeFi mortgage mining, and many others.

The Rise of Play-To-Earn Games To Dominance

'Play-to-Earn' games are one of the hottest topics in the blockchain industry right now. According to CoinMarketCap, the most popular 'play-to-earn' gaming platform, Axie Infinity, has a 24-hour trading volume of $547,456,731. Axie Infinity and other Play-to-Earn games differ from the traditional free gaming model in that players may now earn incentives and money for the time and effort they put into growing and contributing to the ecosystems of gaming platforms. The players own around 95 percent of the trading income and earnings generated by the Axie Infinity gaming platform, which is a primary cause for the platform's rapid growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to lose their jobs, leaving them with no way to earn money; the 'play-to-earn' model implemented by Axie Infinity provided a new way for people to make ends meet. The world was able to see the potential of the 'play-to-earn' model and how it would change the gaming world forever, thanks to Axie Infinity. The 'play-to-earn' games have become a popular entry point for new cryptocurrency users, promoting the technology's adoption. The third quarter of 2021 saw a surge in blockchain gaming revenue, with Axie Infinity leading the way with a gross income of $781.6 million. The Axie Infinity token also reached an all-time high of $155 after starting the year with a value of $0.54.

The number of 'play-to-earn' games has increased rapidly in the fourth quarter of 2021, but most of them lack Axie Infinity's open, transparent, and fully decentralized Ecosystem.

Dragon Mainland's 'Play-to-earn' Gaming Platform

Dragon Mainland is a Crypto game with Player Versus Player (PvP) and Player Versus Environment (PvE) modes in which players can fight, breed, trade, and collect dragons. The platform is essentially a gaming ecosystem with virtual dragon simulations and fights that allow players to earn collectibles, money, and rewards for performing specific actions while playing the game. Different dragons on the platform have different genes, which help to determine the dragons' traits, attributes, and fighting skills. Every dragon possesses five basic characteristics: attack, defense, health, speed, and life force. During the game, players can attack their opponents with their dragon cards. The dragons vary in power, but they can breed up to seven times in a row at a specified time interval. The strong dragons would destroy dragons with weaker attributes. The destruction of more vulnerable dragons will aid in increasing the value and rarity of dragons.

The fundamentals and general framework of the Axie Infinity gaming platform and Dragon Mainland are similar. Still, Dragon Mainland outperforms Axie Infinity in new game elements that improve the gaming experience and yield aggregators that provide users with the best automatic compound interest strategy. The Genesis Dragon eggs create the dragons on the platform. On the 15th of October, Dragon Mainland began the pre-sale of genesis dragon eggs, with 10000 genesis dragon eggs available. The Genesis Dragon eggs are similar to Axie in Axie Infinity, with nearly 400,000 Axies, each with its own set of traits. Dragon Mainland is also very similar to Axie Infinity regarding the transparency and decentralization of their ecosystems.

Riding on the success of Axie Infinity, the Dragon Mainland gaming platform aims to create a fully decentralized and transparent gaming ecosystem in which players can manage and control the platform via DAO governance. By implementing and improving the Axie Infinity framework, Dragon Mainland appears to have positioned itself to lead the next generation of play-to-earn' games post-Axie Infinity. In addition, Crypto enthusiasts who missed out on the Axie Infinity wave can benefit from Dragon Mainland's rapid growth.

You can learn more about this project by visiting their website at https://dragonmainland.io/.

Media Contact:

Company: Dragon Mainland

Email: services@dragonmainland.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102002