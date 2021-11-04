ITA Airways, formerly Alitalia, to be the first airline to offer passengers access to micro-mobility services

All ITA Airways passengers will have access to Helbiz's fleet of micro-mobility vehicles at their travel destinations for a reduced cost

The agreement between Helbiz and ITA Airways will be final by the end of 2021

Helbiz Kitchen will launch a new corporate catering service for ITA employees at its headquarters at the Rome Fiumicino International Airport

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced a multi-business agreement with ITA Airways, the airline owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Italy formerly known as Alitalia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005885/en/

Helbiz and ITA Airways, New Italian Government Airline, Announce Multi-Business Agreement (Photo: Business Wire)

ITA PASSENGERS TO RECEIVE HELBIZ MINUTES

ITA Airways, the state-owned airline of Italy, plans to serve 45 destinations, including 21 in Italy, with 61 routes, expanding to 74 destinations and 89 routes in the coming years. Through this agreement, each ITA Airways ticket will give passengers access to unlock, rent and ride Helbiz e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in the cities where the vehicles are present. This partnership will be the first between an airline and a micro-mobility company and underscores the continued growth of the global mobility landscape.

KITCHEN

Following the initial launch of Helbiz Kitchen in Milan, the company has continued its expansion plan by opening its second kitchen at the ITA Airways headquarters in Rome Fiumicino International Airport. This state-of-the-art corporate catering will be available to order directly from the Helbiz app, providing all ITA Airways employees with a 100% made in Italy culinary experience while avoiding long wait times and contact in accordance with the COVID-19 policies.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our first ITA flight to New York," said Alfredo Altavilla, Executive President of ITA Airways. "We thank Helbiz for the wonderful welcome to the U.S. and look forward to working together across our series of partnerships that span several business areas."

"We are honored to welcome the first ITA Airways flight to the U.S., and be a part of this historic crossing," commented Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. "This partnership with ITA Airways will be the first to offer customers a seamless air to ground mobility experience and emphasizes our commitment to leading the mobility revolution. We look forward to the milestones this collaboration will bring and know it will only continue to advance our multi-business model."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in over 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is a company wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of activities in the air transport sector, active since November 2020. ITA Airways' goal is to create an efficient air carrier, innovative, which becomes the point of reference in guaranteeing quality connectivity to Italy. ITA Airways puts the best customer service at the center of its strategy, combined with sustainability, declined in its environmental, social and governance aspects. ITA Airways will equip itself with a modern and environmentally-friendly fleet that will include cutting-edge technologies to optimize the efficiency and quality of the offer and significantly reduce the environmental impact. ITA Airways will focus its business on the Rome Fiumicino hub and Milan Linate airport, where it will position itself as the reference airline for business and leisure traffic.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005885/en/

Contacts:

Helbiz

For media inquiries: https://www.helbiz.com/pressroom



Global Head of Communications: +1 ?(917) 675-7157

Davide D'Amico email: davide.damico@helbiz.com



PR and Communication Manager:

Chiara Garbuglia email: chiara.garbuglia@helbiz.com



USA

Agent of Change

Marcy Simon Phone: +1 (917) 833-3392 email: marcy@agentofchange.com



ITA Airways:

media@itaspa.com



For investor inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796 email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com