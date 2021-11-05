Savage Enterprises Launches Kanna, a Kanna-Infused Supplement Brand, With a Drinkable Flavored Shot

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the launch of its latest brand called Kanna, under which Savage is selling Kanna-infused products. The first product to launch under Kanna is the Kanna Shot, which is a one-ounce, flavored shot. Soon, the Kanna product catalog will also include capsules and other Kanna-infused products. The Kanna Shot is currently available for sale through distributors nationwide.

The Kanna Shot is a one-ounce, pink lemonade flavored drinkable shot that contains 50 mg of the natural ingredient Kanna (sceletium tortuosum), which is reported to provide a euphoric feeling to users. The Kanna Shot is available for purchase individually at a MSRP of $6.99 or in a 15-pack at a price of $45.00. Savage Enterprises plans to launch additional products under Kanna throughout the year and in 2022.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "The opportunity to produce Kanna products really seemed like the perfect fit for Savage, and we feel confident that we can introduce a high-quality product catalog for Kanna users nationwide. This venture fits seamlessly with our other brands & product offerings, offers a ton of potential, and should be a very easy addition for our distributors across the United States. Overall, we expect great things to happen to the Kanna brand."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, continued, "We're truly excited about the potential that Kanna brings. Since its inception, our team has dedicated time and effort to create a premium product that can resonate well in the Kanna space. In addition, our Kanna Shot creates a tremendous upsell opportunity for distributors which allows for increased customer order values and increased customer retention."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship, Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Kanna, Savage sells Kanna-infused products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

