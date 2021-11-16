Global Payroll Leader Recognized for Delivering Best-in-Class Business Benefits, Cost Savings and Innovative Solutions to Customers

Immedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions, today announced that the company has won the category for Global Payroll Supplier of the Year in the 2021 Global Payroll Association Awards.

Immedis was among 13 global payroll supplier finalists evaluated by judges who are leaders in their field with years of payroll experience across the industry and public services. Judges sought individuals and organizations of distinction that stand out from the crowd and exemplify the very best of leadership, teamwork and innovation. They selected Immedis as the category winner among a highly competitive field of payroll provider applicants.

"Congratulations to Immedis for winning Global Payroll Supplier of the Year, a challenging category in which the judges evaluate the total solution, including the software, platform technology, innovation and services," said Melanie Pizzey, CEO and Founder of the Global Payroll Association. "We received a record number of submissions for this year's Global Payroll Awards, making the judging process more difficult than usual. Immedis' technology, services and customer success stories, as well as their commitment to raising the profile of payroll as an industry and a profession, resulted in their award."

The GPA Awards distinction comes close on the heels of Immedis announcing more than a dozen awards and accolades in 2021 for the Immedis Platform, the company, its culture and leadership.

"Immedis is honored to receive this award from the Global Payroll Association, one of the most important and influential organizations focused on the needs of payroll and HR professionals across the globe," said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. "Winning Global Payroll Supplier of the Year is a testament to the commitment of the entire Immedis team to deliver customer value. We're thrilled with the Immedis and customer successes this award confirms and we're looking forward to building on our momentum for the rest of the year and into 2022."

