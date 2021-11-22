Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Biotechgesellschaft forscht an neuem Molekül! Aktie hebt ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 Ticker-Symbol: 1YG 
Stuttgart
22.11.21
08:01 Uhr
0,494 Euro
+0,005
+1,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2021 | 08:05
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunicum AB: Immunicum Publishes DCP-001 Mechanism of Action in the Journal Cells

Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, November 22, 2021

Immunicum Publishes DCP-001 Mechanism of Action in the Journal Cells

Immunicum ABas part of the Special Issue Allogeneic Cell Cancer Immunotherapies.

About DCP-001
Immunicum's clinical program DCP-001 is generated by transforming a proprietary leukemic cell, DCOne, into a cell-based cancer vaccine, thereby keeping the endogenous tumor antigens while having the profile of a mature dendritic cell. Whereas the leukemic cells it used as starting material were poorly immunogenic, DCP-001 proved highly immunogenic due to its mature allogeneic dendritic cell phenotype, making it an attractive cancer vaccine candidate. Due to its unique hybrid properties, DCP-001 is able to induce active immunization that leads to durable and specific anti-tumor responses. Immunicum received Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Classfication from the EMA for DCP-001 in June 2021.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne
Stern Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 212-698-8695
E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com

For Sweden:

Kristina Windrup Olander
Spikinc AB
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
MEDIA RELATIONS

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731
E-mail: immu@trophic.eu


About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
www.immunicum.com

Attachment

  • 20211122_Immunicum_Cells Publication_ENG_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/137ecd98-edba-4dac-a781-b980a447a85e)

IMMUNICUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.