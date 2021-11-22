Immunicum AB: Immunicum Publishes DCP-001 Mechanism of Action in the Journal Cells

Press Release



Stockholm, Sweden, November 22, 2021



Immunicum Publishes DCP-001 Mechanism of Action in the Journal Cells



Immunicum ABas part of the Special Issue Allogeneic Cell Cancer Immunotherapies.



About DCP-001

Immunicum's clinical program DCP-001 is generated by transforming a proprietary leukemic cell, DCOne, into a cell-based cancer vaccine, thereby keeping the endogenous tumor antigens while having the profile of a mature dendritic cell. Whereas the leukemic cells it used as starting material were poorly immunogenic, DCP-001 proved highly immunogenic due to its mature allogeneic dendritic cell phenotype, making it an attractive cancer vaccine candidate. Due to its unique hybrid properties, DCP-001 is able to induce active immunization that leads to durable and specific anti-tumor responses. Immunicum received Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Classfication from the EMA for DCP-001 in June 2021 .





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS



Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com



For Sweden:



Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



MEDIA RELATIONS



Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu







About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

Attachment